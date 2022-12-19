Oversized vapes seized during raids on shops in Darlington
- Published
Vapes four times the legal size were seized from shops as part of a crackdown.
Officers from Durham Police and Darlington Trading Standards visited premises in the town between 30 November and 5 December.
Oversized and over-strength vapes were among the illegal goods seized from nine shops.
Detection dogs also found hidden cash, tobacco and cigarettes during the raids.
Two shops were found selling vapes with oversized tanks, with enough for 3,500 puffs - the equivalent of smoking 280 cigarettes. Trading standards said a vape pen should provide no more than 600 to 800 puffs.
Another was found with over-strength vapes.
In total 489 illegal vapes, 19,580 cigarettes and 7.65kg of hand rolling tobacco were seized during the operations.
Darlington Borough Council's cabinet member for stronger communities, Mike Renton, said: "We will continue to work closely with other agencies to tackle the sale and supply of illegal vapes and tobacco products in the town, particularly to children.
"Those that engage in illegal sales hurt other businesses in the town that do follow the rules and we are working hard to ensure this does not happen."
Anyone who suspects a shop is selling illegal vapes and cigarettes is urged to contact trading standards.
