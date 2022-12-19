Gateshead driver denies sending sexual messages to child
- Published
A coach driver from Gateshead has appeared in court accused of sending sexual messages to a minor.
Daniel Annis, from Fallowfeld, Leam Lane, is charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child in October.
He denied the charge when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court earlier.
Judge Stephen Earl granted Mr Annis bail on the condition that, in his employment, he "does not transport passengers under the age of 16".
He was also told he must not access social media applications including WhatsApp, Facebook - including Facebook Messenger - or Snapchat.
Mr Annis will reappear at the same court for trial on 18 October 2023.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.