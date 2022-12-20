North East Ambulance whistleblower sacked for not returning to work
A whistleblower who claimed an ambulance service covered up mistakes by paramedics has been sacked.
Paul Calvert raised concerns that North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) was not reporting some patient deaths to a coroner for further investigation.
NEAS said it had "reluctantly decided to terminate" Mr Calvert's employment as he said there were "no circumstances in which he could return".
Mr Calvert said the decision left him feeling "anger and disappointment".
He told the BBC: "I've lost my job as a result of trying to do the right thing."
He said he intended to speak to an employment solicitor and was considering a tribunal.
Mr Calvert, who worked as a coroner's officer for NEAS, raised concerns three years ago which led to an NHS investigation, which is continuing.
He said his concerns had been dismissed or judged untrue and that the trust had not supported him or adhered to its own sickness policies.
He has not been to work for 17 months.
'This isn't finished'
In a letter to Mr Calvert, NEAS described an "irreconcilable breakdown" in their employment relationship and an "irretrievable loss of trust and confidence" between both parties.
It informed him he had stated "on multiple occasions" that he "cannot return to work for NEAS in any capacity and regardless of any circumstances" and was unfit for work.
"Given how definitive you have been in your communications and with no further options available to the trust, it was concluded that dismissal was the only reasonable option available," it told him.
Mr Calvert said he was "in this position as a result of speaking up, no other reason".
He said: "If there's been any breakdown in relationship it's not as a result of any actions by me."
He accepted employers could fire staff who did not turn up for work but said his situation was different in that his "mental ill health is as a direct result of whistleblowing and the detrimental treatment I've received from the trust".
NEAS said it had been "unable to find a path" for Mr Calvert's return.
A spokesperson said: "After being absent for the past 17 months, Paul says there are no circumstances in which he could return to work."
The service said it was grateful to Mr Calvert for raising concerns and had "acted to put right those systems and processes".
Mr Calvert said he had further disclosures to make and "this isn't finished by any stretch of the imagination".
