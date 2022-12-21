Tyne and Wear Fire Service renews its winter warning
- Published
People are resorting to using hairdryers and gas hobs in an effort to stay warm, a fire service has said.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said lives were being put at risk amid reports of people using these "alternative" methods to stay warm.
The service said it had discovered the dangerous techniques after visiting homes across Tyneside and Wearside.
The warning comes just weeks after several properties across the UK were "destroyed" in preventable fires.
TWFRS prevention and education manager Karen Soady said: "It has been extremely concerning to hear some of the alternative heating methods residents have been adopting.
"We know that this winter has been incredibly difficult for our communities with the combination of cold weather and rising energy prices."
Although there have not been any serious incidents in the region, the fire service previously said there had been blazes in London, Oxford and the West Midlands.
"Attempting to stay warm using gas hobs and a hairdryer is not only really dangerous, but it could cost you more than conventional heating methods," Ms Soady said.
"Prolonged use of electrical items can cause them to overheat and catch fire, while leaving gas hobs on can easily lead to accidental fires.
"Please heed our advice, look out for friends and family, and if you need our support then don't hesitate to get in touch."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.