Sunderland murder inquiry: Alexander Carr arrested after manhunt
A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected murder after a three-week manhunt.
Extensive searches have taken place to find Alexander Carr since Michelle Hanson was found dead at a house in Brady Street, Sunderland on 3 December.
Northumbria Police said the 47-year-old grandmother died of neck injuries caused by a blade.
Mr Carr, 33, was arrested in London on Wednesday night. Police ask anyone with further information to contact them.
Det Ch Insp Graeme Barr said police were "committed to finding out what has happened".
He said: "Her family deserve answers.
"We would also ask that people avoid any speculation that could jeopardise the ongoing investigation."
Officers previously said Mr Carr had links to Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland and London.
