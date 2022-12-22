Ferryhill shop closed down over illegal tobacco sales
A County Durham shop has been forced to close after illegal tobacco was found being sold on the premises.
Harry's Mini Market in Ferryhill was ordered to shut for three months following a number of covert visits by enforcement officers.
A closure order for the Market Street store was obtained by Durham County Council at Peterlee Magistrates' Court.
The council said the move should serve as a warning to other and it would "take further action if necessary".
Workers at the shop were found to have sold counterfeit cigarettes which did not display the necessary health warnings.
During the first visit, the proprietor told trading standards officers that no "illicit tobacco" products were being sold.
However, a search uncovered cigarettes which were confirmed as counterfeit in tests.
'Serious impact on health'
During a subsequent so-called "test purchase", a worker sold two packets of cigarettes, also believed to be counterfeit,.
Electronic cigarettes thought to exceed the permitted volume of nicotine-containing liquid were also seized.
On a further visit, workers sold two packets of cigarettes marked as duty free.
On Thursday, Owen Cleugh, public protection manager at Durham County Council, said the closure should serve was a warning to others selling illegal tobacco.
"It can have a serious impact on health, as well bringing crime and nuisance into our towns and villages," he said.
"It also makes it easier for children to get hold of cheap tobacco, undermining the efforts of stop smoking services."
Earlier this month, Shildon Mini Market was ordered to close for three months after undercover officers found illegal tobacco being sold.
The shop had sold cigarettes which did not comply with the rules on standardised packaging.
