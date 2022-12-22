Newcastle United v Chelsea: Two charged over disorder
- Published
Two men have been charged over violence that broke out before Newcastle United's home game against Chelsea.
More than 20 people are believed to have been involved in a fracas near the Black and White Bull pub on Barrack Road, Newcastle, on 12 November.
Northumbria Police said the two men, aged 38 and 21, have been charged with a public order offence.
Supt Jamie Pitt said a minority of supporters had engaged in "totally unacceptable" behaviour on the day.
"The overwhelming majority of football fans in the North East are a credit to the clubs they support and this region as a whole.
"However, before this particular match, the behaviour of a minority of supporters was totally unacceptable and this type of violent incident will simply not be tolerated."
He warned that "anyone intent on causing disorder" would be dealt with "swiftly and robustly", and punishments could include football banning orders.
The 38-year-old, from Newcastle, and the 21-year-old, from North Shields, will appear before Newcastle Magistrates' Court on 9 January.
Newcastle won the Premier League match 1-0 thanks to a goal from Joe Willock.
