Gateshead Millennium Bridge's daily tilt faces axe over costs
- Published
Gateshead Millennium Bridge's daily tilt could be axed due to budget cuts.
Visitors to the Quayside were treated to the crossing opening during summer months, although the display has not taken place since before the pandemic.
Dubbed the Blinking Eye it became the world's first tilting bridge when it opened across the River Tyne in 2001.
Gateshead Council said it would save the authority £10,000 by cutting the number of tilts as it faces a £55m financial black hole over five years.
It was also considering closing some leisure centres, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The pedestrian and cyclist bridge will be only be opened as needed to allow boats to pass under it.
Civic centre bosses also believe cutting the number of bridge tilts will improve its longevity and delay the need to carry out costly major maintenance.
A council spokesperson said the proposed budget saving related to the daily tourist tilts that operate at noon between 1 May and 30 September.
"Due to the huge pressures on our budget and the need to make at least £10m savings in 2023/24 all service areas are being reviewed.
"In order to tilt Gateshead Millennium Bridge two members of staff, in addition to the bridge master, are needed from the wider workforce which disrupts other council activities."
Some 36,000 people lined the banks of the Tyne to watch the £22m bridge tilt for the first time in June 2001.
It came into use that September and was then officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 2002.
The bridge, which had to be lowered into place by Europe's largest floating crane, is powered by eight electric motors and each opening and closing takes four-and-a-half minutes.
Bridge tilts are available for shipping all year round at no charge.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.