Sunderland: Alexander Carr charged with murder of grandmother
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a grandmother who was found dead at a home in Sunderland.
Michelle Hanson's body was discovered at a house in Brady Street on 3 December after police were called by someone concerned for her welfare.
The 47-year-old died from multiple neck injuries thought to have been caused by a blade, Northumbria Police said.
Alexander Carr, 33, of Wilfred Street, Sunderland, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife.
Det Ch Insp Graeme Barr said: "The loss of a loved one is devastating at any time, but it is even more poignant at this time of year."
He cautioned that any speculation, in the community and on social media, could jeopardise legal proceedings.
Mr Carr, who was arrested in London on Wednesday, is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside later.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.