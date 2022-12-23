A177 crash: Several hurt between Sedgefield and Coxhoe
Several people have been injured in a crash involving a bus and two cars in County Durham.
The crash, on the A177, happened between Sedgefield and Coxhoe, at about 07:45 GMT.
Two people have so far been taken to hospital, Durham Police confirmed. The road remains closed to all traffic.
The North East Ambulance Service and County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were on the scene.
