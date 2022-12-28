More than 1,200 properties without power in Whitehaven
More than 1,200 properties have been left without electricity after an underground cable fault , Electricity North West said.
The power outage affecting Whitehaven, in Cumbria, was first reported at 20:39 on Tuesday.
The electric company said it was working to repair the "high voltage cable" supplying homes and businesses.
It has set up an account at a café in the town for customers to get a hot drink and food while the power is off.
Customers affected by the cut can go to Café West on King Street.
An Electricity North West spokesperson said: "An underground cable fault caused 1,910 properties in Whitehaven to lose power yesterday evening.
"Our engineers are currently on site and have restored 672 properties by generator already, and are working hard to restore power to the remaining properties."
The company apologised and said it hoped power would be restored by 15:00 GMT.
