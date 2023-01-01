Sunderland Station closed for a week by flooding
- Published
A station will be closed for up to a week after being flooded, rail bosses have said.
Sunderland Station, which is underground in the city centre, has been hit by heavy rain in the past 24 hours, causing flooding and damage, Northern said.
A spokesman said services on Monday will stop and start from St Peters and Hartlepool stations.
Rail services were due to be affected anyway until 8 January by rail strikes.
Plans to close the station before Christmas because of staff shortages caused by the strikes sparked outrage and a u-turn.
