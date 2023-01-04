Student homes plan for Newcastle fire-hit café site
- Published
Hundreds of student homes could be built in a 12-storey block on land left derelict by a café fire.
There are plans to develop the site in Heber Street, close to St James' Park in Newcastle.
It would house more than 400 students if proposals are given the green light by Newcastle City Council.
Downing Students wants to build a complex made up of rooms and flats on the former NE4 café and bar site.
It has lodged plans with the council for a major complex comprising 293 standalone rooms and another 20 "cluster" flats, each of which would have four or five bedrooms, totalling 411 bedrooms.
The developer, which was behind the nearby Verde and The View student accommodation blocks, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the latest plan "completes the vision" for the former Scottish and Newcastle brewery site that has been transformed into the Newcastle Helix over recent years.
The application states: "The proposal will fill the derelict land on the south side of Heber St with a high-quality building, designed by internationally renowned architects Simpson Haugh, in an area that has become increasingly student residential in character."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.