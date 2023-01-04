Penalty for not having Metro ticket rising to £100
The penalty for not having a ticket when riding the Tyne and Wear Metro is to rise from £20 to £100.
Metro operator Nexus said fare evasion costs the firm £1m a year in lost revenue.
The change in the rail fare evasion penalty is being imposed by the Department for Transport in England and Wales.
It will come into force on 23 January, a Nexus spokesman added, and would be reduced to £50 if paid within 21 days.
Customer Services Director Huw Lewis said it was the first change since 2005 and reflected "feedback from customers who want to see a strong deterrent against fraud".
He said: "The government consulted the whole rail industry and Nexus was among those keen to see an increase, because customers tell us they want tougher penalties for those who decide not to pay their fare.
"The simple message for Metro customers is to pay your fare every time you travel."
Nexus said failure to pay the penalty would lead to prosecution where fines could be "much steeper".
