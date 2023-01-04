Network Rail to shut Durham Railway Station for 10 days
- Published
A train station is to close for 10 days to allow for track and platform "improvements".
Durham Railway Station will shut to passengers on 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 January and 4, 5, 11 and 12 February.
Passengers have been urged to plan their journeys in advance as the East Coast Mainline will be heavily disrupted.
Network Rail said the £6m work was "vital" to improve reliability and reduce disruption.
As part of the plans, 300ft (100m) of track will be replaced with upgrades to signalling equipment and platforms.
Network Rail said trains will be unable to serve the station and will instead terminate at York or Newcastle.
'Plan ahead'
A replacement rail service for some operators will be in operation, while LNER is expected to run one train per hour between the two stations via a diversion.
"We'll be providing rail replacement services wherever we can to keep passengers moving, so our best advice is to plan ahead and allow extra time to compete your journey," a statement on behalf of train operators on the East Coast said.
Paul Rutter, route director for Network Rail, said that there would be "significant changes to services" to "allow work to take place safely".
He added: "The work we're doing in and around Durham in January and February will help boost reliability and provide smoother journeys for passengers."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.