Stephen Bonallie: Brent Martin's family send condolences after killer dies
- Published
The family of a disabled man who was murdered have sent their condolences to relatives of one of his killers who died in a car crash.
Brent Martin, 23, of Sunderland, was killed by three people in an attack on Town End Farm estate in 2007.
One of the convicted killers, Stephen Bonallie, 32, was involved in a fatal crash in Durham on New Year's Eve.
Mr Martin's sister Danielle Flynn said they knew his family was "not to blame" but they would not forget his actions.
"I felt mixed emotions," she said. "[My mother] said she knows what it feels like to lose her son and that made me realise his family is not to blame."
Bonallie was described by his family as a "much-loved" man who would be "sadly missed".
He had denied murder but was among three people who were sentenced to life over the death of Mr Martin.
At the time, Mr Martin's family toasted to the jail terms but now they have shown compassion to Bonallie's family after learning of his death.
Ms Flynn, Mr Martin's twin sister, said: "I still stand by that - our condolences are to his family."
Durham Police said Bonallie had been travelling in a silver Audi A6 estate on the A167 when it crashed into a tree at about 02:00 GMT on 31 December.
Appealing for witnesses, police said the car was travelling between Whitesmocks and Sniperley when it had left the road.
In a statement, Bonallie's family said: "He was a much-loved son, brother, boyfriend, nephew, uncle, brother-in-law and cousin and will be sadly missed," the family said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.