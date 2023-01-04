Sunderland bus strikes end as drivers agree 11% pay rise

Bus drivers are to end months of strike action after agreeing to a pay offer.
Almost 200 Stagecoach North East drivers based in Sunderland staged a dozen walkouts in the last three months of 2022.
The GMB union previously accused the company of "failing to listen" to its staff and making an offer that "didn't match what drivers wanted".
On Wednesday, the union said drivers were offered an 11% rise backdated to 1 December along with a £150 bonus.
During the strike disruption, Stagecoach was forced to draft in management and workers from other depots to run key services.
Laura Maughan, GMB organiser, said: "After a gruelling couple of months, Sunderland's bus drivers have won themselves a double digit pay rise - the least they deserve.
"GMB would like to thank the people of Sunderland for the support they've shown their drivers during this dispute - it means the world to them."
She added that Stagecoach "deserves credit" for "realising drivers' worth and negotiating" to reach a deal.
Stagecoach North East previously said the strikes would damage businesses over the Christmas period and industrial action would not "deliver a resolution".
However, after the deal was agreed, Steve Walker, managing director for Stagecoach North East, said he was "pleased to have reached a positive agreement" over pay.
"We're very proud of our team, who do a great job in delivering vital transport connections for our communities," he said.
"Today's agreement means that we can now focus on the future ahead and making sure we deliver the best possible service."
