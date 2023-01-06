Newcastle drug dealer jailed over Kinder egg crack stash

Connor BriggsNorthumbria Police
Connor Briggs admitted multiple charges when he appeared in court

A drug dealer who kept crack cocaine inside a plastic egg from a Kinder Surprise has been jailed for three years.

Police raiding a property in Newcastle last month also found more than £5,000 and a phone used to arrange deals.

Connor Briggs, of Mill Farm Close, Elswick, admitted possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

The 22-year-old was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday.

He had also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply relating to an offence from May last year.

Northumbria Police
The court was shown wraps of crack cocaine and a plastic egg from a Kinder Surprise which were found during the raid

