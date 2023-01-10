Gateshead dance and arts studio plan attracts £1.4m
- Published
A Grade I-listed former church built on one of Gateshead's oldest sites will become a community and arts hub after a £1.4m grant was secured.
Gateway Studio, based at the Trinity Centre, has won National Lottery Heritage Fund cash, allowing it to acquire and restore the building.
Martin Hylton, charity founder and chief executive, said it would help "transform the local community".
It is hoped the work will be completed by September 2024.
The charity works with young people as well with the wider community.
It is based in Gateshead High Street, on one of the town's oldest sites, with the adjacent St Edmund's chapel dating back to the 13th Century.
Part of the development will see the building's stained-glass window restored, with plans for a café that will showcase local talent through open mic nights, acoustic sets and art exhibitions at the weekend.
"Dance and the arts are powerful tools in transforming individuals and communities," Mr Hylton said.
"This new development will not only put Gateshead firmly on the map, in terms of developing and supporting professional artists, but will also help to transform the local community".
Plans also include office accommodation and a studio performance space.
Angela Douglas, Gateshead Council's cabinet member for culture, sport and leisure, described it as an "an exciting and ambitious project".
"As one of our only dedicated dance spaces in the borough, I'm sure the regeneration of the Trinity Centre will unlock their full potential," she added.
The funding boost for the town comes as the Labour-run council recently announced proposals to shut at least two leisure centres as it battles to deal with a £55m financial blackhole over five years.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.