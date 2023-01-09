Nathaniel Wardle: Teen guilty of Wallsend killing
A teenager has been found guilty of killing a father-of-four in a stabbing.
Mohammed Rabani, 19, killed Nathaniel Wardle, 43, outside the victim's home in Wallsend, North Tyneside, in June.
Rabani had admitted possessing a knife but denied murder. At Newcastle Crown Court, he was convicted of manslaughter and is due to be sentenced next month.
Robbie Battista, 18, also admitted possession of a knife but he and a 17-year-old were both cleared of murder and manslaughter.
In a statement released through Northumbria Police, Mr Wardle's family said: "Our hearts remain broken.
"Natty was an incredible father who loved spending time with his kids, so having our first Christmas and New Year without him has been unimaginably difficult.
"Not only has the loss been felt as we have been together as a family, but having the ordeal of a trial during this time has only added to the pain we've felt.
'No winners'
"We also find comfort in knowing those who knew Natty can remember the funny and generous man he was and smile.
"He will be greatly missed but will still always be a part of our lives through his children who he loved so much."
Det Insp Louise Jenkins said there were "no winners where knife crime or serious violence" was concerned.
"We will continue to take robust action against those found to be involved," she said.
Rabani was 18 at the time of the killing on St Hilda's Avenue and Battista was 17.
Rabani, of Weldon Crescent, Heaton, and Battista, of Holystone Crescent, Heaton were both remanded in custody ahead of sentencing, which is due in the week of 20 February.
