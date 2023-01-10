North Tyneside Travelodge probe after 'porn video' filmed
A hotel chain is investigating after a pornographic video was filmed inside its premises, the BBC understands.
It happened at the Travelodge in Cobalt Business Park on Silver Fox Way in North Tyneside a number of weeks ago.
An X-rated video has since circulated online which appears to show numerous people performing sex acts inside Travelodge hotel.
The company said it was considering taking legal action over a breach of its booking terms and conditions.
According to The Sun, which first reported the story, 28 adult performers made reservations at the hotel.
'Terminated bookings'
Travelodge said it was aware that filming had taken place without its "authorisation".
It claimed that staff at the hotel, which opened in December 2021, were not aware of the nature of the reservation due to the bookings being made online.
According to the terms of conditions listed on its website, guests can be asked to leave if such rules are violated.
It states if an individual or group "conducts commercial activity or activity that seeks to gain profit without written consent" then a booking will be terminated.
A spokesperson for Travelodge told the BBC: "We are conducting an investigation regarding this incident.
"We will have no hesitation in terminating any future bookings and taking legal action if we believe an individual is in breach of our terms and conditions."
The incident has not been reported to Northumbria Police.
