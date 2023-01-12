Sunderland's National Glass Centre set to move over costly repairs
- Published
Sunderland's National Glass Centre is set to be forced to move because of multi-million-pound repairs to its building.
Owner Sunderland University said a series of works have been carried out in recent years, which has seen the closure of public access to the roof.
It follows a specialist review of the Riverside site, which opened in 1998.
The move has been described as a "devastating blow", but the university is assessing a city centre relocation.
The university said it was "actively exploring" options which include moving to multiple locations.
The centre also houses the Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art and the university's glass and ceramics academic programmes.
Moving into the city centre could be mean the centre would attract more visitors.
The university, which has owned the facility since 2010, hopes to conclude the move within three years.
It said until then "the intention" was for it to remain at its current home and continue as usual.
Vice-chancellor and chief executive Sir David Bell, said: "The university is committed, as far as it is practically possible and viable, to maintaining within the city the exhibition and display of glass art, alongside academic work in glass and ceramics.
"I recognise this is an uncertain time for staff and students based at the National Glass Centre, but we need to act now, given that the university is not in a position to spend the millions of pounds required to secure the longer-term future of the current building."
Academic staff are already assessing what equipment and facilities would be needed to set up elsewhere.
Rebecca Ball, chief executive of Sunderland Culture said the "significant costs" associated with the repair, maintenance and operation of the current building pose "undeniable challenges".
'Huge reputational risk'
Linda Williams, Sunderland City Council's cabinet member for vibrant city, added: "We are working closely with the university to explore whether becoming part of Culture House provides the best opportunity for the next generation of the much-loved National Glass Centre - one of our key cultural assets."
News of the move was met with criticism and described as a "devastating blow" by Liberal Democrats on Wearside, who said more could be done to save the building.
Lib Dem councillor for Doxford, Heather Fagan said: "Losing the glass centre as an attraction in its own right poses a huge reputational risk for the city, its cultural scene and its ability to attract people to Wearside.
"With this announcement hot on the heels of the much-loved International Airshow being axed, it seems like this Council is hell bent on closing down Sunderland to visitors.
"It is ironic that we celebrate Wearside's history with glass but are unable to properly maintain a glass building that is just 25 years old."
