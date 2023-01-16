Three in hospital after suspected arson in North Shields
- Published
Three people have been taken to hospital following a house fire which is being treated as arson.
The blaze at the home on Vicarage Street in North Shields was reported shortly before 03:45 GMT.
Fire crews extinguished the flames quickly and the trio managed to escape the property but they had suffered serious injuries.
A number of other homes were also evacuated and a cordon is expected to remain in place for some time.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Northumbria Police both attended the scene.
A joint investigation has been launched and the blaze is being treated as a suspected arson.
Waterville Road is closed between the junction with Howden Road and Cardonnel Street and is expected to remain in place for some time, police said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.