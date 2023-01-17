Sunderland crash death: Tribute to 'loving and outgoing' teenager
The family of a teenager who died in a car crash have paid tribute to the "outgoing and loving" young woman.
Mia Marsh died when the car she was in left the A1231 in Sunderland at about 01:20 GMT on 3 December.
The 17-year-old's family said she was "funny, outgoing and beautiful" and they were heartbroken by her death.
Three other people were hurt in the crash and an 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, Northumbria Police said.
The crash, involving a black Vauxhall Astra, happened on the new stretch of the A1231 between the Northern Spire and Queen Alexandra bridges.
Investigators found the car had left the carriageway and crossed the central reservation before it struck fencing on the opposite side of the road.
Mia, from Hylton Castle in Sunderland, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her father Gary, mother Danielle and sister McKenzie, described her as "one of a kind" who would "light up a room".
In a statement, they said: "She was so looking forward to becoming an auntie and we can't believe that she has been cruelly taken away from us, with her whole future ahead of her.
"We have so many treasured memories - holidays together in the caravan growing up, as well as going abroad to Disneyland, Greece and Bulgaria.
"She would be constantly singing in every room she was in - you'd always hear her, even if you didn't see her.
"As a family, we've been blown away by everyone's response and the messages of support we've received, it's been overwhelming."
Insp Sarah Munnelly, of the Northumbria force, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mia's family at this absolutely awful time.
"Any death on our roads is incredibly sad, but it's even more poignant when it involves somebody so young who had their whole life ahead of them.
"We will do everything we can to give Mia's family the answers they deserve."
