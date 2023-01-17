Britishvolt: Disgust and dismay in Blyth as company collapses
The collapse of electric car battery start-up Britishvolt has been met with dismay and disgust in the town where the factory was set to be built.
The so-called gigafactory was touted as creating 3,000 jobs in Blyth, Northumberland, but the start-up company entered administration earlier.
The majority of the firm's 300 staff have been made redundant.
Linda Rumsby, 63, of Blyth, said her "forgotten" town desperately needed the highly skilled jobs that the project would have brought to the area.
Lifelong Blyth resident Mrs Rumsby said: "It's terrible because we need more employment round here.
"People are fed up with what's going on and something needs to be done for jobs.
"This part of the North East gets forgotten. You hear about Middlesbrough and Stockton, but what about this end?
"People want to work, they are fed up with struggling. They need the purpose of going out to work and getting their own money."
Billy Richardson, 78, has also lived in Blyth all his life.
"I think it's disgusting," he said. "Employment is being taken away from a bad area where there is plenty of unemployment to start with.
"Blyth needs more shops to open and a new market place. It has nothing like that."
David Ray, 68, of nearby Newsham, said: "It's terrible for the area.
"The factory would have created so many jobs not just for Blyth but Ashington as well. It's absolutely terrible.
"I really thought the government would rescue it, not pull the plug."
However, the Conservative MP for Blyth Valley, Ian Levy, believes the fight for a gigaplant in the town should go on.
"That site remains the most important site for a gigafactory in the UK," he said.
"It has all the necessary infrastructure, and a workforce who are ready to go. We need this to happen."
He added that thanks to the work of Business Secretary Grant Shapps, the project may still be viable.
"But the funding for it has got to be right," Mr Levy said.
When asked whether he wished the government had been more forthcoming with support, Mr Levy said: "It's taxpayers' money.
"We have got to make sure any project hits all the right markers [to receive funding]... a project cannot be allowed to fall on its face. The government has to do its due diligence."
When asked what markers Britishvolt had missed he said "That is between Britishvolt and the government."
The £3.8bn gigafactory project had been delayed several times and had struggled to cope with rising costs.
Last year, Britishvolt narrowly avoided going into administration after running out of money, before existing investors stepped in with extra support.
Experts have said gigafactories will be vital for the future of the British car industry, as petrol and diesel-powered vehicles are phased out.
Only one other such factory is under construction in the UK. It is being build by Japanese firm Envision adjacent to Nissan's car plant in Sunderland.
