North Shields house fire: Tribute to victim Leah Casson
- Published
The parents of a woman killed in a suspected arson attack on her home have paid tribute to their "outgoing and bubbly" daughter.
Leah Casson, 18, died as fire ripped through the house in Vicarage Street, North Shields, in the early hours of Monday, which injured three others.
In a statement, her family said she was "loved so much" and they could not believe she had gone.
Northumbria Police are still investigating how the fire started.
Three other people, who suffered serious injuries, managed to escape the property before fire crews arrived.
"As a family we are totally devastated by what has happened," Ms Casson's family said.
Det Insp Louise Jenkins, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts are with Leah's friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.
"Not only have they sustained injuries themselves and lost their home, but they have to come to terms with the loss of a loved one, and we'd ask their privacy is respected while they grieve.
"We are not ruling anything out and are currently treating the incident as suspected arson, but are asking anyone who has information or who thinks they can assist us, to come forward."
