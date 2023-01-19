Gateshead Quayside arena secures £20m cash to restart building
A total of £20m of government funding has been secured by Gateshead to get the building of a "world class" arena on the Quayside back on track.
There had been worries the development could be scuppered by spiralling costs hitting the construction industry, such as the rising price of steel.
The borough council's bid was approved from the Levelling Up Fund.
Northumberland County Council has also been given almost £15m for new cycling and pedestrian infrastructure.
Elsewhere, some £19.5m has been secured by the North East Combined Authority for a fleet of electric buses and charging facilities.
Work on the early stages of building Gateshead's new Quayside arena facilities, which are expected to cost £300m, ground to a halt recently as local authority chiefs awaited the outcome of the funding bid.
A bid to secure extra money for the project, which it is hoped will attract nearly 800,000 visitors a year, was announced in June last year, having failed to secure backing when the first Levelling Up Fund winners were named in 2021.
The Labour-led local authority said at the time that the arena plans were made before the Covid pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Both had "rocked the supply chain, throwing costing uncertainty into the mix and putting financial pressures on the development", the council said.
In October, it was announced that a hotel attached to the Sage complex was being removed from the plans and relocated in an effort to make it "more cost efficient", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The development will feature a 12,500-capacity arena and a conference centre, plus new bars, restaurants, public space and walkways along the Quayside.
The project is among 111 across the UK awarded up to £2.1bn combined.
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: "This new funding will create jobs, drive economic growth, and help to restore local pride."
