Sunderland mum spared jail over 'bizarre' claims about daughter's care
- Published
A woman who published "bizarre" and untrue complaints about people caring for her sick daughter has been warned she will be jailed if she continues.
Lioubov Macpherson, 60, was sentenced at a hearing of the Court of Protection, sitting in Newcastle, for five counts of contempt of court
She was handed 28 days in jail, suspended for a year, on condition she commits no further contempt of court.
Mr Justice Poole said her "bizarre" views had "no foundation" in fact.
"The defendant has maintained them in the face of clear evidence that they are wrong," the judge said.
Litigation concerning the woman's daughter has been heard at the Court of Protection, where judges consider issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions for themselves.
Sunderland City Council had asked the court to send Macpherson to prison for repeatedly breaching orders made in the summer.
'Shown no respect'
The injunctions had been aimed at stopping her publishing unfounded claims that her daughter has been mistreated by care staff and other health professionals.
Mr Justice Poole ruled the mother's claims, posted online, invaded her vulnerable daughter's privacy and said she had sought to manipulate her.
In his judgment, published on Thursday, he said she had "shown no respect for the court orders she has breached".
She appeared to "take pride" in the breaches and was "bent on waging a campaign to bring attention to her views about her daughter's treatment and care", he said.
The court heard there was no evidence the defendant's thinking was affected by illness and her views may be sincerely held.
"But that does not justify her acting on them in the way she has, in deliberate breach of court orders," Mr Justice Poole said.
He decided not to jail her immediately after considering the impact this would have on her daughter and others, and after Macpherson admitted the charges at the earliest opportunity.
Macpherson could not be identified at a previous hearing but, following representations by the PA news agency that defendants facing jail should not have their identity kept secret, Mr Justice Poole agreed she could be named, although her daughter must remain anonymous.
