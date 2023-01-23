Northumbria Police officer 'had sex with vulnerable woman while on duty'
A police officer formed an improper relationship with a vulnerable victim of crime and had sex with her while on duty, a hearing was told.
The man, referred to only as Officer J, was called to the woman's home in 2004 after her neighbours had kicked her dog and damaged her home.
The misconduct hearing in Newcastle was told he once tried "to have sex with her" while she was sleeping.
The Northumbria Police officer asserts that the relationship was consensual.
Olivia Checa-Dover, representing the force, said: ''Officer J regularly visited the woman's home after the investigation.
''The officer visited while wearing his police uniform, had his police radio on and had to turn it down.
"On one occasion the woman fell asleep and woke to find the officer trying to have sex with her."
She told the hearing the woman's daughter came in and "witnessed the aftermath".
Officer J is accused of maintaining the relationship from May 2004 until December 2005, taking part in sexual activity while he was on and off duty and sexually touching the woman without consent.
If it is found that he did so, it would amount to gross misconduct.
Guy Ladenburg, for the defence, told the hearing at the County Hotel that his client did not dispute having a relationship with the woman.
However, he added, Officer J was "adamant it was a consensual sexual relationship between two consenting adults".
Mr Ladenburg said the officer did not know the woman was considered vulnerable and that the sex happened "exclusively when he was off duty''.
