Holy Island: Two people and dog rescued from rising tide on causeway
Two people and a dog were rescued after they were trapped by rising tide while trying to cross Holy Island causeway more than hour after it was safe to.
The pair managed to make their way to a refuge box when their 4x4 vehicle became stuck on Wednesday.
The crossing was safe to use up until 14:55 GMT but rescue teams were alerted at 16:08 GMT that someone was stranded.
A rescue operation was launched involving the RNLI Seahouses and the Coastguard. Nobody was injured.
"We can only appeal to drivers visiting Holy Island to take note of the signs and safe crossing notices," a spokesperson for Seahouses RNLI said.
"That way you can avoid turning a pleasant and enjoyable visit to Holy Island, into a bad memory with the possible write off of your vehicle.
"If anyone does get into difficulty, they should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard as soon as possible."
