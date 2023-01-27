Hexham stabbing: Girl and boy stabbed in Northumberland town
A 16-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries and a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a suspected stabbing.
It happened in the Priestpopple area of Hexham, Northumberland, just after 17:10 GMT.
Both teenagers have been taken to hospital and 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault.
Northumbria Police said the victims had injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.
"This is clearly a serious incident and a full investigation is under way," Det Supt Aelf Sampson said.
Officers believe all those involved are known to each other.
Their next of kin were being informed, the force said.
A police cordon has been set up and is expected to remain in place into the weekend.
Meanwhile, police patrols have been stepped up in the town centre to offer reassurance to residents.
"If you did see something or have information in relation to what has happened, please report it to police as soon as possible," Det Supt Sampson urged.
The arrested teenager remains in custody.
