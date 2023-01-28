Hexham stabbing: Teen arrested on suspicion of murder after girl, 15, dies
A 15-year-old girl has died after being stabbed in Northumberland.
She was fatally wounded in the Priestpopple area of Hexham at about 17:10 GMT on Friday.
She and a 16-year-old boy were taken to hospital where the girl later died. The boy's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Northumbria Police said another boy, also 16, was arrested on suspicion of murder having initially been arrested on suspicion of assault.
He remains in custody.
'Devastated'
The force said it believed the three teenagers were known to each other.
Ch Supt Sam Rennison described the girl's death as a "tragedy" and said her family was "devastated beyond words".
Both families are being supported by specially-trained officers.
"Our thoughts are very much with their loved ones at this awful time, and we are supporting them in every way we can," Ch Supt Rennison said.
"We are determined to find out exactly what happened. A full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances."
Officers remain in the area to continue their inquiries and provide reassurance to the community, she added.
