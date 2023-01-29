Woman, 79, critical after being hit by van in Haltwhistle car park

Car park on Holme Terrace, HaltwhistleGoogle
The woman was hit by a van in the car park at Holme Terrace, Haltwhistle

A 79-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being knocked over by a van in Northumberland.

She was struck by a VW Crafter vehicle at a car park on Holme Terrace, Haltwhistle, shortly before 14:45 GMT on Friday.

Northumbria Police said the van driver was co-operating with its inquiries.

The force has appealed for anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.

Sgt Andrew Ferguson said it had been a "serious collision" and praised emergency services who arrived at the scene quickly.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics