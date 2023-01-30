Hexham stabbing: Family pays tribute to Holly Newton
- Published
The family of a "bright and bubbly" teenager who was stabbed to death have paid tribute to her.
Holly Newton was a much-loved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and cousin and a talented dancer who "touched so many hearts", they said.
The 15-year-old, who "had her whole life ahead of her", was fatally wounded in Hexham, Northumberland, on Friday.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and is due before Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Monday.
"Holly was always a popular girl who was loved by so many people - not just in Hexham - but all over the North East," the family said.
"Holly also loved dancing and was so talented - and a big part of her spare time was spent at classes and taking part in competitions up and down the country.
"She had her whole life ahead of her and we are still coming to terms with the fact that our beautiful and loving girl is no longer with us.
"Rest in peace to our baby girl - we love you so much and our lives will never be the same without you here. You touched so many hearts and you will be missed beyond words by all of your family and loved ones."
They also thanked the community for their "support and kind words" and asked for privacy to grieve.
Northumbria Police Ch Supt Sam Rennison urged the public to avoid speculating over her death.
"With a teenage boy now charged in connection with this incident, I would ask that everyone continues to avoid any speculation - both out in the community and on social media - that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings," she said.
Holly was fatally wounded in the Priestpopple area of Hexham at about 17:10 GMT on Friday and later died in hospital.
Another 16-year-old boy, who was also taken to hospital, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The teenager who was charged with murder, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.