A1 driver missing tyre near Newcastle could have killed - police
Police say it is lucky nobody was killed after a car was driven at 70mph with a shredded tyre.
Sparks were seen flying from the blue Volvo as it travelled along the A1 near Newcastle, Northumbria Police said.
Ch Insp Ian Cutty said it "almost beggars belief" the car was being driven in such an "incredibly dangerous" condition on "one of the region's busiest roads".
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
The car was reported to the force by an off-duty officer at about 19:30 GMT on 26 January with a spokesman saying it was seen swerving across the road with the wheel rim dragging on the road and debris flung across both lanes.
'Sheer luck'
Officers stopped it a short while later near Blaydon.
Mr Cutty said: "It is sheer luck that nobody was killed as a result.
"The front tyre had totally come off and the Volvo was seen shooting sparks on one of the region's busiest roads, with the wheel rim dragging on the road.
"To drive a vehicle in this condition is incredibly dangerous - and this could so easily have had a very different outcome, destroying somebody's family forever."
He said an investigation was ongoing.
