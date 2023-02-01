Tyne and Wear Metro hit by second cable theft in 24 hours
Train services in part of the North East are not running after a second cable theft in 24 hours.
The Tyne and Wear Metro is suspended between Monkseaton, North Tyneside and South Gosforth in Newcastle.
Metro operator Nexus previously announced a £1,000 cash reward following similar thefts.
A replacement bus service is running, with tickets accepted on bus services including the Arriva 53, 54, 55, 57 and 57A and Go North East 19.
According to a social media post, trains are set to be restored at about 10:00 GMT on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the service also had to be suspended between Pelaw and South Shields after cable thefts were reported.
Last month, the BBC reported that transport bosses were offering a £1,000 reward after services were disrupted for several hours at a time.
Trains were unable to run on four separate days after the theft, and attempted theft, of line side cables.
At the time, Nexus said overnight security patrols had been "stepped up".
An investigation was launched by Northumbria Police.
Nexus customer services director Huw Lewis previously described how suspected thieves were risking their lives to get onto the track to steal equipment.
He said: "We found damaged tools, tools that show there's been sparks, burns, and that's not just damage to tools, that's damage to people's hands, people's lives.
"Stealing metal from the railway will only probably net you a few pounds by the time you've passed it on."
Nexus has been approached for comment.
