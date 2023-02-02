Birmingham landlord fined over conditions at Durham house
- Published
A landlord has been fined more than £1,800 after the tenants of a home were put at risk of vermin.
Durham County Council served a notice to carry out remedial work after a visiting the home in Horden.
Several safety risks including a build-up of waste in the rear yard and blocked drains were found.
Birmingham-based Front Worth Limited did not respond and a case against the company was proved at Peterlee Magistrates' Court in its absence.
The firm was fined £1,100, told to pay £300 in costs and a £440 victim surcharge.
The council said it had acted on concerns raised over the state and condition of the property, which fall under the landlord's remit.
The council said a notice, which had been served under the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act, had been ignored by the owner.
It said it later received a separate response from an individual who claimed the home was no longer owned by Front Worth Limited.
But the council found "clear evidence" through council tax and Land Registry records that they were the owner.
"All landlords have a duty to follow the necessary guidance and ensure appropriate work is carried out to their properties to help protect the health and safety of tenants and communities," Owen Cleugh, the council's public protection manager said.
"While the majority of landlords work with us to ensure this remains the case, we hope this prosecution serves as a warning to the minority who fail to comply with instructions."
Mr Cleugh added that the council does not tolerate landlords whose homes pose a health and safety risk and would "always take action where necessary".
