Swastika graffiti near Newcastle clean air zone condemned
- Published
A swastika symbol spray-painted on to a sign near Newcastle's clean air zone has been condemned as "repugnant" and "deeply disturbing" by a city MP.
Chi Onwurah said the use of the Nazi-related symbol was especially offensive as it had appeared so shortly after Holocaust Memorial Day.
Newcastle City Council was made aware of the graffiti near Great North Road after it appeared on Wednesday.
It said the symbol "in no way reflects the values of those who live here".
The clean air zone, which imposes charges of between £12.50 and £50 a day on some vehicles, launched on Monday.
The graffiti, which makes reference to the scheme, along with an offensive word, appeared two days later.
Drivers arriving into Newcastle from the north end of the city could see the vandalism.
"At any time, but especially a week after Holocaust Memorial Day [on Friday], the appearance of this symbol is repugnant," said Ms Onwurah, the MP for Newcastle Central.
"That there is anyone in Newcastle who seeks to promote this the evil ideology a whole generation of British men and women sacrificed so much to overthrow is deeply disturbing.
"Extreme right ideologies such as Nazi fascism employ genocide, conflict and war as a political tool and we must never forget that."
The city council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the graffiti would be removed.
A spokesperson said: "The symbolism used in this act of vandalism in no way reflects our values as a city or the values of those who live here."
Taxis, private hire vehicles, buses, coaches and HGVs must now pay the charge or face a fine.
The zone covers Newcastle city centre and routes over the Tyne, Swing, Redheugh and High Level bridges.
Northumbria Police has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.