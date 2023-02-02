Gosforth bollards removal 'delayed by dithering'
- Published
Council bosses have been accused of "dither and delay" over the removal of bollards installed in Newcastle to aid social distancing during the pandemic.
In September, transport chiefs said they would take out the poles that have lined Gosforth High Street since 2020.
But Liberal Democrat councillors fear consultation on the street's future has been "kicked into the long grass".
The council said the bollards would be removed soon and its vision for the area shared in the coming weeks.
Bollards were installed to give more space to pedestrians and cyclists when Covid infections were rife, but critics argue the loss of a vehicle lane causes long traffic queues.
Designs for how the route could look were due to be released by the end of last year with the council keen to widen pavements to allow for seats and planting.
'Utterly fed up'
Gosforth Liberal Democrat councillor Tom Woodwark said: "We've been arguing for a proper plan to get Newcastle residents from A to B safely and quickly, however they travel, in a way that supports the local businesses to thrive.
"Now we've been told the council doesn't want to talk to local people any more, and the timescales for whatever plans they do have are unclear," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Parklands ward councillor Christine Morrissey added she was "utterly fed up with the dither and delay" and that a failure to resolve the situation would mean "more boarded up shop fronts" and worsening congestion.
However, councillor Jane Byrne, cabinet member for transport, said the Labour-controlled authority still wanted to see a scheme that "improves the look and feel of Gosforth High Street, making it greener, much more pleasant and accessible".
"We've had lots of discussions with ward councillors, residents and bus operators to finalise the designs for this high street, so to say we're not engaging with people is simply not true."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.