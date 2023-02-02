Suspected unexploded WW2 bomb found on Cramlington estate
- Published
A suspected World War Two bomb has been found on a housing estate.
The unexploded device was discovered at a house on Churston Gardens in Cramlington, Northumberland.
Officers were alerted shortly after 11:00 GMT on Thursday and bomb disposal experts have been called to the site, Northumbria Police said.
The bomb was dug up by builders working on Bellway's Arcot Manor estate. The firm said it was working "to ensure the safety of everyone involved".
A spokesperson said: "The safety of our residents, staff, contractors and the wider community remains our priority."
One person posting on Twitter said the estate had been cordoned off and residents asked not to leave their homes, or try to go home, until the site was cleared.
A police spokesperson said officers and bomb disposal experts were "currently at the scene and the road has been closed at this time while they work to dispose of the item safely".
