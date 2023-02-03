One of Northumbria Police's oldest officers dies aged 102
Tributes have been paid after a Northumbria Police veteran died two days after his 102nd birthday.
Eric Maville, from Kirkcudbright in Scotland, served in the RAF and took part in a raid in Germany in 1944.
He later joined the force and went on to serve Morpeth, Shilbottle, Amble and later Berwick and Whitley Bay, in the north-east of England.
The "modest" father and husband was believed to be one of the force's oldest surviving veterans.
He had been due to become the oldest member of the National Association for Retired Police Officers' Northumbria branch.
A royal honour
Eric joined the County Home Guard, aged 15, at the start of World War Two, and became an RAF Air Gunner, flying in 30 missions.
He was later involved in a raid on a bomb research facility in Peenemunde, Germany, which saw 40 planes shot down by enemy aircraft.
His efforts were honoured by King George VI at Buckingham Palace in 1944, his family said.
From there Eric joined the police force, formerly known as Northumberland County Constabulary in 1969, and later Northumbria Police in 1974.
In that time, he was invited to represent the force during Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation and later undertook a secondment as a sergeant in the UK unit of Cyprus Police.
A "no-nonsense" police officer, he moved up in what is now Northumbria Police, sometimes acting as inspector, and retired as a sergeant in 1977.
However, Eric decided to return to work and joined Newcastle Airport Police, working there until he finally retired in 1985.
'He was very loyal'
Following his retirement, Eric and his wife Cynthia, 93, spent a number of years in Cyprus before returning to the UK and settling in North Tyneside.
"He was very reserved until you got to know him - and very loyal to his friends and family," their son Andrew said.
"In recent years, with failing health, he never complained about his lot - and all the nurses and carers who looked after him remarked on how lovely he was."
Andrew said Eric, who was also father to Lesley, would be "greatly missed by us all".
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said the force was "grateful for all Eric did during his life to serve and protect his country".
