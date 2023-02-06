Woman dies week after being hit by van in Haltwhistle car park

Police have appealed for witnesses to the accident at Holme Terrace, Haltwhistle, to contact them

A 77-year-old woman has died days after being knocked over by a van in Northumberland.

She was hit by a VW Crafter vehicle at a car park in Holme Terrace, Haltwhistle, shortly before 14:45 GMT on 27 January and taken to hospital.

Northumbria Police said she died on Friday.

The van driver is co-operating with inquiries, said the force, which is still appealing for witnesses to contact it.

