Northumbria Police find machete and battering ram in car
- Published
A machete, a battering ram and cannabis with an estimated value of £10,000 were recovered from a car following an attempted burglary in Newcastle.
Officers tracked the black Audi A4, with help from the National Police Air Service, after an incident in the Arthur's Hill area of Newcastle about 20:30 GMT on Sunday.
It was then abandoned in Newburn and its occupants fled on foot.
A 19-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after and taken into custody.
Ch Insp Ian Cutty, of Northumbria Police, said the seizure of the weapons and drugs was "significant" and described the operation as "outstanding".
Three other people were detained following a separate incident at 23:00 GMT in the Ilford Road area of Gosforth which saw a Volkswagen stolen.
A vehicle matching its description was later spotted on the Coast Road near Wallsend using suspected cloned registration plates.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.