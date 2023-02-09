Jarrow swans: Feeding of birds puts them at risk, council warns
Visitors to a wildlife site are being urged not to feed a large group of mute swans overwintering there.
The flock has gathered on the banks of the River Don in Jarrow.
South Tyneside Council said swans are following people into the nearby carpark and on to Slake Road in pursuit of food, putting the birds at risk.
Councillor Margaret Meling said "supplementary feeding is not necessary" as there was enough near the river to meet their needs.
"The swans in the River Don area are associating people and vehicles with food," she said.
"This is drawing them away from the riverside and on to the road, which is well used by local residents, and putting the swans at risk of being injured or worse by vehicles."
Feeding groups of swans can also encourage them to stay and gather in larger numbers than would naturally occur, the council said.
Preventing this would help reduce the risk of transmission of avian flu, it added.
Signage is being put up to discourage public feeding.
