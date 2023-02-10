Newcastle fans warned about Carabao Cup final tickets scam
Football fans are being warned about Carabao Cup final ticket scams.
Official tickets went on sale on Saturday for the match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at Wembley later this month.
Since the first batch was released to Newcastle fans, counterfeits have been sold on social media and online.
Northumbria Police said eager fans had "already fallen victim to scams" having paid upfront for tickets they have then not received.
Det Insp Phil Thoburn said: "Please do not pay strangers for tickets as it is highly likely to be a scam.
"These people are despicable and are preying on those who are looking forward to enjoying the big game and trying every avenue to secure tickets."
Newcastle were beaten by Manchester United at their last Wembley final attempt in the 1999 FA Cup.
If the Magpies win on 26 February it will be their first major trophy since the Inter Cities' Fairs Cup in 1969.
Northumbria Police has urged supporters to only purchase tickets from official outlets if possible.
"If you are in any doubt, please walk away and report it," Det Insp Thoburn said.
Anyone who believes they have been sold fake tickets can contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or report it online.
