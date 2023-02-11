Tyne and Wear Fire Service warning after e-scooter fire
Fire chiefs are warning people to avoid leaving their e-scooters and e-bikes unattended while charging after a home was destroyed in a blaze.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said it had attended eight such house fires in the past two years.
It revealed pictures from one incident which left a home destroyed in north-east England.
"We don't want your life to be ruined by an avoidable house fire," a TWFRS spokesperson said.
"Most of these products are fitted with lithium ion batteries and if not cared for properly, they can lead to huge fires."
TWFRS said there had been an increase in e-scooter and e-bike fires in the region since 2021.
It said there were no reports in previous years.
A spokesperson warned people to only use manufacturer-approved products and to avoid making adaptations to their functionality.
They added people should not leave them charging unattended or plug them into extension cables.
