LNER urged to ensure Newcastle fans can get rail tickets
- Published
A rail firm has been urged to ensure Newcastle United fans can get to London in time for the Carabao Cup Final.
LNER has been criticised for not providing enough trains between the North East and London ahead of the game on 26 February.
Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has written to the firm after being told "it is impossible" to secure tickets.
LNER said it was dealing with "unprecedented demand" and would operate as many services as it could.
In her letter to managing director David Horne, the city's Labour MP said she has been contacted by constituents who were unable to book tickets.
She said it was "disappointing" there was "not sufficient capacity" to transport fans "quickly and safely".
"I am keen to understand what action you are taking to meet this demand," she added.
"You cannot help but appreciate the importance of 'being there' for so many NUFC fans. I do hope you are doing everything you can to facilitate that experience."
On social media, many have complained about a lack of availability ahead of the game at Wembley.
I’ve had to pay twice the price of my match tickets to fly down at 6am and travel back at 9pm due not able to book any train tickets cheaper than 3 times my match tickets, with a special needs child it’s just not doable to be standing 4hrs on a train with open tickets— luke james jackson (@ljacks1118) February 10, 2023
LNER told the BBC it "recognised this is a hugely important occasion" for Newcastle United fans and said it would be operating as many trains as it could.
It said services between Newcastle and London King's Cross on 25 and 26 February had sold out following unprecedented demand.
"We continue to work with industry partners to look at ways of supporting fans to attend the Carabao Cup Final," a spokesperson said.
It added that it continued to advise customers to only travel on a booked service if they held a reservation.
