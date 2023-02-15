Whitburn Lodge: Fire-hit former pub 'a safety risk'
- Published
A derelict pub hit by a suspected arson attack should be demolished amid safety fears, fire and council chiefs say.
Whitburn Lodge, on Mill Lane in South Tyneside, was left gutted and partially collapsed after the blaze on New Year's Day.
Firefighters have been unable to enter the remains of the building to investigate the cause.
South Tyneside Council said it was in contact with the site's owners in an effort to make it safe.
'Dangerous' site
Steven Bewick, station manager at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, told a meeting of the East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum that "suspected malicious ignition" was likely.
However, he added: "We don't know how it started, we can only speculate because we can't get in because it was that dangerous.
"To me it still looks as though it could do with being brought down, but we have limited powers with the fire service."
Fire crews have attended the premises 13 times in five years, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
South Tyneside council leader Councillor Tracey Dixon described the building as an "eyesore" and "safety risk".
She said: "I do not feel that that building is secure enough. We need to get a solution as quickly as possible, but the council is actively working with the fire service and with the owners to try and get this resolved."
George Mansbridge, council director of regeneration and environment, said the owners were negotiating with third parties with a view to a sale of the land and a planning application being lodged to redevelop the site.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.