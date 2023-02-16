Doctors beg for Whitley Bay North Shields sunrise cycle route
More than 50 doctors and health professionals have called for work on a proposed cycle and walk route to begin.
North Tyneside Council proposed the so-called sunrise route between Whitley Bay and North Shields in 2021.
The letter from 54 current and retired medical workers said work needs speeding up as the route was vital to improve public health.
The council said it was fully committed to the scheme and a "lot of work has been going on behind the scenes".
The plan has been financially backed with £3.5m from Active Travel England and £750,000 from the cycling charity Sustrans, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The proposed route would take cyclists from St Mary's lighthouse to Tynemouth before connecting to North Shields Fish Quay and Northumberland Square.
In the letter, the NHS staff who are also local residents said: "We believe the project is vital for health and the environment.
"At a time when obesity, air pollution and climate change are costing lives, pushing ahead is a matter of urgency."
The letter said the "seafront 'sunrise' route" would: "Make people fitter, improve air-quality, help tackle global-warming and boost local tourism.
"We implore councillors to ensure work is not delayed any longer."
John Sparkes, head of regeneration and economic development at North Tyneside Council, said: "The council remains fully committed to the construction of the Seafront Sustainable Route and a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes, working with our partners, to secure additional funding to ensure the scheme is of the highest quality.
"We will be making an announcement very soon and we are excited about sharing these plans in full."
