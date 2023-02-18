Durham Cathedral: Children's artwork lights up cathedral tunnel
- Published
More than 130 children have helped create an art installation to light up Durham Cathedral's cloisters.
Tunnel of Light by artist Mick Stephenson is made up of perspex discs which cast colourful shadows by day and are lit by LED at dusk.
The discs create the effect of stained-glass windows in three of the arches of the ancient cloisters, used as a Harry Potter filming location.
Children designed the discs, which were inspired by Durham's mining history.
Sarah Dellar, learning and engagement team leader at the cathedral, said: "We hope our visitors take the opportunity to pause and spend a moment appreciating the North East mining history that we're proud of as a community and see how the next generation have beautifully imagined a brighter future for our planet.
"This installation has been in development for a long time and was paused during the Covid pandemic so we're delighted to finally showcase Mick's creation and celebrate the fantastic work of local school children."
The project was funded by the East Durham Rural Corridor Area Action Partnership.
More than 130 children from Coxhoe Primary, Kelloe Primary, Cassop Primary, Sedgefield Primary and St William's RC Primary helped design the discs.
The cloisters and other parts of the cathedral featured in the Harry Potter films The Philosopher's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets.
The artwork is on display until 16 March.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.